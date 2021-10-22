Chillicothe City Council meeting agenda includes finances

Local News October 22, 2021
2021 City of Chillicothe website 2021
The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting next week.

City finances will be discussed at the workshop in the Chillicothe Municipal Utility meeting room on October 25, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Ordinances involving the city purchasing real estate will be considered at the council meeting to follow at 5:30. One ordinance would authorize a contract with Chillicothe Development, Incorporated for a donation to assist with the purchase of 200 acres of land south of Route V. Another would authorize a real estate contract with Jerry and Rita Diane Nibarger involving the land. There is also to be a discussion with McLiney and Company regarding financing of the land.

Other ordinances on the agenda would approve an agreement with the Chillicothe Fire Protection District Number 1 and renew the 42 CARES agreement for medical services for city employees.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on October 25th also includes a discussion regarding the purchase of three new police vehicles and a city administrator search.

