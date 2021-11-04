Captain Christopher Jolly transfers to the Missouri Information Analysis Center

State News November 4, 2021November 4, 2021 KTTN News
Captain Christopher Jolly
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the following transfer.

Captain Christopher Jolly large
Captain Christopher Jolly

Captain Christopher S. Jolly, director of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, transferred to the Missouri Information Analysis Center, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, as director effective November 1, 2021.

Capt. Jolly was appointed to the Patrol on February 1, 1998, as a member of the 75th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 11, Cass County. He was promoted to corporal on June 29, 2003, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, Jackson County. He transferred to the Gaming Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on November 25, 2007. Jolly was promoted to sergeant on October 1, 2009, and remained in the Gaming Division. On September 1, 2012, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division, General Headquarters. Jolly was promoted to captain and designated director of the Gaming Division on March 1, 2015. He transferred to the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on January 1, 2017, and served as director.

Capt. Jolly grew up in Monett, MO, and graduated from Monett High School in 1990. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, in 1995. He completed the Police Leadership: The West Point Model-executive course in 2019.

