Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider making a school calendar adjustment and approval of hard surface bus routes. The board will meet in the school district office on November 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, election filing dates, winter weather plans, and the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. There is also to be a Gifted Program review, a safety report, and instructional coach updates.

A closed session for personnel is also on the agenda for the November 9 Trenton Board of Education meeting.

Related