Audio: New report says childcare breakdowns cost Missouri’s economy $1.35 billion annually

A new report says childcare breakdowns have cost Missouri’s economy an estimated 1.35-billion dollars annually.

The report, released by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, says the lack of affordable and accessible childcare has driven many Missouri parents to quit their jobs in recent years. It says 61-percent of Missouri parents reported missing work due to childcare issues in the past three months. According to the report, the state’s families pay an average of 656-dollars monthly in childcare costs.