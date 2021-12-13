Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests during the second weekend in December

A Kansas City man was arrested on Sunday in Harrison County.

Fifty-four-year-old Bruce Brown was taken into custody on a felony, probation and parole warrant, issued by a court in Independence. Brown was taken to the Harrison County Jail in Bethany. No bond was set.

Putnam County authorities arrested two men at separate times on Sunday night.

Seventy-two-year-old Gerald Norman of Unionville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain a vehicle to the right half of the road, no insurance, and no seat belt.

Twenty-four-year-old Boyd Bradshaw of Livonia was accused of driving while intoxicated and alleged failure to drive on the right half of the road.

Both Norman and Bradshaw were taken for processing at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Independence resident. Thirty-nine-year-old Toyia Cummings was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and speeding.

Cummings was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.