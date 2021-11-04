Artificial Insemination School for cattle to be held at Thompson Research Center in Spickard

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two cattle artificial insemination schools will be held at the MU Thompson Research Center in Spickard. The schools will be held November 15-18 and December 7-9. They will last from 5:30-8:30 pm each night. Topics covered include estrus synchronization, breeding protocols, tank maintenance, and hands-on insemination training.

The cost is $400 per person and includes materials and supper. Pre-registration is required, and spots are limited.

For more information or to register for either school, contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 660-748-3315.

