Artificial Insemination School for cattle to be held at Thompson Research Center in Spickard

Farm News November 4, 2021November 4, 2021 KTTN News
Thompson Research Center
Two cattle artificial insemination schools will be held at the MU Thompson Research Center in Spickard. The schools will be held November 15-18 and December 7-9. They will last from 5:30-8:30 pm each night. Topics covered include estrus synchronization, breeding protocols, tank maintenance, and hands-on insemination training.

The cost is $400 per person and includes materials and supper. Pre-registration is required, and spots are limited.

For more information or to register for either school, contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 660-748-3315.

