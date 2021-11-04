Livingston County Health Center to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and adult blood draw clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children at a clinic next week. Children at least five years old can receive the vaccine on November 10 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Parents must sign for authorization to vaccinate any child younger than 18.

Schedule an appointment for the children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic by calling the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its last adult blood draw clinic of the year this month. Several tests will be available on November 17 from 7 to 10 a.m. by appointment only.

Tests available will include CBC/chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

Residents who need blood work done can contact the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment for November 17 and complete the paperwork. The health center’s phone number is 660-646-5506.

