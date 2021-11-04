Route J to close for bridge maintenance in Macon County

Local News November 4, 2021November 4, 2021 KTTN News
Weather permitting, on November 8, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance work on Route J in Macon County.

Work will begin two miles from Highway O and end two miles from Highway 3. All work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The road will only be closed during these hours.

Please use caution when traveling through the area or use alternate routes during these times. It is very important to eliminate distractions while driving. For more information on this and other projects, call the customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

