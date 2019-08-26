1 dead, 2 injured in UTV crash north of Stanberry

A St. Joseph resident has died at the scene of a rollover UTV accident in Gentry County while residents of Savannah and Stanberry were injured.

The Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Adrian Warner of St. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Sunday night four miles north of Stanberry. He was a passenger on a sport side by side vehicle (2018 Polaris Razor).

The patrol listed the driver, 23-year-old Michael Shanks of Stanberry, and a passenger, 25-year-old Zachary Chesser of Savannah, both received serious injuries and were taken by emergency medical services to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The highway patrol major crash investigative team reports the vehicle was southbound on Gentry County Route B when the machine drove off the east side of the road, was steered back towards the road where a culvert was struck, he “razor” then went airborne, returned to the road and upon striking the ground, the vehicle overturned multiple times and the occupants were ejected. The report noted Warner came to rest under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gentry County Coroner.

The vehicle was demolished in the 10:30 pm Sunday accident.

The highway patrol arrest report accuses Michael Shanks of driving while intoxicated for alcohol with a death involved, careless driving involving an accident and unlawfully operating a UT- on the highway.

Assisting the patrol were the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Stanberry Fire Department, and Grand River Ambulance.