Audio: Washington man to write movie script about Spickard community

A Port Townsend, Washington man with ties to Spickard plans to write a screenplay for a movie about Spickard. Mark Clemens says his father was Charles “Chuck” Clemens, who was a fourth-generation Spickard resident and moved to Iowa in 1946.

Clemens says he visited Spickard last year and someone mentioned the book The Gazette Girls of Grundy County: Horse Trading, Hot Lead, and High Heels. The book was written by two sisters and tells about their time in Spickard from 1935 to 1940. He read the book and wants to help make a film based on the events in it.

Clemens wants to interview past or current area residents who have stories about that time period in order to help him write the movie’s screenplay with the University of Missouri Press. He will be at the Spickard Fall Festival September 13th through 15th.

Clemens and an assistant will take notes during the interviews, however, they will not be videotaped. Clemens plans to start writing the screenplay for the film about Spickard and says his contract with the University of Missouri Press gives him 18 months to write the screenplay, and he can buy another 18 months if he needs to do so.

Clemens expressed appreciation to Lewis Griffin and Margaret Chapman of Spickard and former Spickard resident Dixie Yates for helping him get involved with the Spickard Fall Festival.

Anyone who would like to be interviewed but cannot attend the Spickard Fall Festival can contact Clemens at 360-280-7005 or at mark.clemens48@gmail.com.