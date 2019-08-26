Milan man killed in crash west of Green City

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Highway 6 traffic crash two miles west of Green City.

An investigating officer reports 82-year-old Robert Scobee was westbound when the car he was driving struck the rear of a car that had slowed to yield to a farm tractor. The driver of the car that was hit, 46-year-old Jane Clinch of Milan, wasn’t hurt.

Thursday afternoon’s accident was at 2:30 with Scobee was pronounced dead at 3:05 pm by the Sullivan county coroner. The body was taken to Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan.

The vehicle driven by Scobee was demolished and the vehicle driven by Clinch received moderate damage. Clinch was wearing a seatbelt, however, Scobee was not.