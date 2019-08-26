Volunteers will work on various projects around the community during the Fourth Annual Serve Trenton the last weekend in September.

Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says the initiative September 28th and 29th focuses on helping the widowed, indigent, and elderly as well as foster families. Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey will lead volunteers in praise and worship with a worship team at the C. F. Russell Stadium each morning at 8 o’clock.

The opening for the initiative will be moved to the Trenton High School if there is inclement weather. There will be a moment of testimony or devotion before splitting up into teams and going to work on projects with groups sent off with needed materials.

Harris describes Serve Trenton as “congregation-led and pastor-supported.” He urges community members to look around in their churches and at their neighbors to determine if there is a need, encourage others who need help to sign up or ask if they could sign up those that need help.

Projects include landscaping, installing a new door, packing and preparing lunches, providing childcare, and picking up trash at public areas, including city parks and stadiums. Many of the projects will be completed around noon, and Hy-Vee will provide lunch for volunteers.

Individuals and groups from all denominations are welcome to participate in Serve Trenton, and they can volunteer for one or both days. Groups can register up to 10 individuals at a time. Organizers ask that children younger than 10 years old be accompanied by a parent or adult. A registration form, a waiver, and more information can be found on the Serve Trenton Facebook page.

A registration form and waiver can also be picked up at Cale Gondringer’s Shelter Insurance of Trenton, the Trenton Fire Station, and the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Harris notes those who have participated in the past do not need to fill out forms again, but can just send a message on Facebook or email serve trenton@gmail.com. The registration deadline is September 13th.

Donations can be made to help fund project materials and supplies. Serve Trenton has an account set up through Grundy County Rural Development Incorporated. Checks can be made payable to GHRDI with Serve Trenton written on the memo line.

Questions about Serve Trenton September 28th and 29th can be directed to Harris at 816-678-4637.