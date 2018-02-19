Two from Kirksville hurt in crash west of Milan

Two Kirksville residents were hurt Saturday afternoon west of Milan when a car ran off a lettered road hitting a sign and a fence.

The patrol reports 32-year old Gisele Asuza and 15-year old Noel Nputu were taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries. They were passengers in a car driven by 24-year old Jordan Mukanza of Kirksville who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened seven miles west of Milan on Route E as the car was westbound when it went off the right side of the road and hit the sign and fence. The car sustained Moderate damage.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts.

