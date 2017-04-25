THS Key Club to hold “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye” fundraiser

Trenton High School Key Club is again offering parents, grandparents, and friends of THS Seniors an opportunity to recognize their achievement with their “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye” fundraiser.

For $6.00, you can send a 16-ounce commemorative cup filled with Hershey chocolate kiss candy and best wishes for a successful future. The “Kiss ‘Em Goodbye” cups will be delivered by Key Club members to seniors Thursday, May 11th.

To place an order, persons may contact Key Club sponsor, Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or 635-0526. Order forms can also be downloaded from the Trenton High School website. (www.trentonr9.k12.mo.us) and click “Kiss Cups”.

New this year is the availability of placing your order online through the website by clicking on “Kiss Cup Order Form”. Your order will be electronically transmitted and you will be billed via PayPal.

Orders should be placed by Tuesday, May 9th.

Like this: Like Loading...