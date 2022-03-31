Audio: Trenton Middle School FCCLA students raising money through “Egg My Yard” campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hide Easter eggs in yards as a fundraiser for the group’s general fund. FCCLA members will hide eggs for children on April 16th for Egg My Yard.

Eighth-grade student Ali Cox reports there are four egg packages community members can purchase.

Parents can visit the TMS FCCLA and TMS Facebook page or the TMS webpage to view the flyer about Egg My Yard. Eighth-grade student Logan Roberts says a link to an order form is available on the flyer.

Eighth-grade student Kenslie Otto notes residents can indicate the ages of children to help the FCCLA chapter know how hard to make the egg hunt.

Cox says FCCLA will ask parents to provide an alternate location for eggs to be placed in case there is rain on the night of April 16th and the morning of April 17th.

Roberts says the FCCLA would like to stay in the Trenton city limits and the close surrounding area. He notes the group has some repeat customers in Jamesport, and it would like to provide the service to more residents in Jamesport as well.

Orders and money will be taken through April 11th. Payment can be made through Venmo to FCCLA Advisor Joy Bettis or mailed to Trenton Middle School FCCLA at 1417 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Cash or checks can also be brought to the middle school from 7:45 to 2:45 each weekday.

Money from Egg My Yard allows the FCCLA to pay for supplies for competitions and pay registration to meetings for students.

