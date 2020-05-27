Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary announces scholarship awards

Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has awarded four $500 scholarships that are renewable for multiple semesters dependent upon the student’s performance. Recipients will pursue or are currently pursuing, health-related careers.

The 2020 recipients are:

McKenna Cox , Trenton High School, daughter of Dustin and Mandy Cox, and James and Heather Evans

Sidney Lynch , North Central Missouri College, daughter of Howie and Michelle Lynch

Maddie Searcy , North Central Missouri College, daughter of Joe and Sherry Searcy

Sara Spencer, Princeton High School, daughter of Brandon and Tammie Spencer

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of encouraging qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares