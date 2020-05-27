Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to reopen

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will reopen its building next week with restrictions. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4 o’clock starting June 1st.

Patrons should enter by the north door. The elevator is not in service at this time due to mechanical problems.

The library asks patrons to wear masks over their nose and mouth and only spend 20 minutes to complete their purpose. A non-contact forehead temperature will be taken.

Computer use on the second floor will be for essential use only. Five patrons will be allowed in the children’s area and five will be allowed in the second floor adult area. Children must be at least five years old to enter.

Curbside will still be available. Anyone who is sick, has a cough, or has a fever is asked to use the curbside service.

The guidelines at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library will be in effect until further notice.

Contact the library for more information at 660-359-3577.

