Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center call for red scarves in support of women’s heart health

More women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Annually, the month of February is designated National Heart Month.

While the red dress promotes awareness about women’s heart disease, the red scarf symbolizes lifelines for women as a reminder that they are not alone in their battle with heart disease. The red scarf offers comfort, support, and encouragement for women with heart disease and becomes part of their healing journey.

In preparation of National Heart Month, February 2020, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking members of the community to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center. Scarves should be 5-8 inches wide, 48-60 inches long, and red. They can be knitted, crocheted, or handmade via other methods. Make a difference in the lives of these women and help them celebrate heart month in style.

Upon completion of the scarves, please send or bring them to the radiology department at Wright Memorial Hospital or Hedrick Medical Center. Please be sure to include your name and phone number with your red scarf. All persons who donate a scarf by January 31 will receive a Red Dress pin. For questions or more information, please call 660-214-8329.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares