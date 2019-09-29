Woman killed after falling from window of moving vehicle; driver accused of manslaughter and DWI

A Lawson woman was killed late Friday night when she fell from a car and was struck by the vehicle.

Thirty-eight-year-old Misty Newell was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident northeast of Excelsior Springs on Route Y.

Newell was improperly riding on the vehicle, fell out of a passenger side window, and was struck by the vehicle.

The patrol reports the driver, 35-year old Christopher Brooks of Richmond, was accused of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and driving while suspended. He also was accused of a seat belt violation as he was not wearing a seat belt during the incident.

Brooks was transported to the Ray County Jail.

