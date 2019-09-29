Mullenix and Wood make court appearance in Livingston County

Two men appeared in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court this week who were taken into custody following what law enforcement called a fugitive investigation and manhunt.

Charles Wayne Mullenix and Brandon Michael Wood waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty two felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person. The two have also been charged with felony stealing, $750 or more.

Bond for Mullenix and Wood on those charges is $15,000 cash only on each individual. Mullenix’s bond on the stealing charge is $25,000 cash only with the bond for Wood set at $20,000 cash only.

Wood is scheduled for an appearance in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court October 22, 2019, on his charges while Mullenix’s cases were continued to October 23, 2019, to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

