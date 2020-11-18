While cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Grundy County, active cases slightly decrease

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Grundy County continues to increase, the number of people considered to have active cases has decreased.

The Grundy County Health Department Tuesday night reported 121 active cases, which is a decrease of seven from the Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County has risen to 55, which is an increase of eight than the number announced on Monday. Of the 551cases, 398 of those cases are confirmed while 153 are described as probable.

Grundy County Health Department is requesting citizens continue with mitigation efforts to slow the virus.

