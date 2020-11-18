Beth Crawford receives Missouri Community College Association Senior Service Award

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Beth Crawford, Nursing Faculty/Bethany Site Coordinator of Albany, Missouri, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges.

Beth received the 2020 Senior Service award at the statewide MCCA convention held virtually November 11-13, 2020. This award is given annually to outstanding community college employees that have worked for their institution for 20 or more years.

“Beth is an exceptional member of our nursing faculty team,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “She connects with our students and provides hands-on knowledge about the nursing field. Not only is she a veteran of the Air Force Reserve Nurse Corp., but she is also an incredible nursing instructor for NCMC. We are proud to have her teaching our future nurses.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares