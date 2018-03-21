What’s coming and going on Netflix in April 2018

Local News March 21, 2018 KTTN News
Netflix watchers can catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Call the Midwife Season 6 in April.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. 

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in April:

April 1 
A Sort of Family 
Along Came Polly 
Bad Boys 
Battlefield Earth 
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure 
Big Time 
Body of Lies 
Cabin Fever 
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever 
Cats & Dogs 
Cold Mountain 
Dare to Be Wild 
Deep Blue Sea 
Fish People 
Friday Night Lights 
Jackass 2.5 
Life is Beautiful 
Looney Tunes: Back in Action 
Mortal Kombat 
Nancy Drew 
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest 
Scarface 
Seven 
Sin City 
Speed Racer 
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 
The Duchess 
The Family Man 
The Flintstones 
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas 
The Iron Giant 
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – Netflix Original (streaming every Sunday) 
The Lost Boys 
The Queen of the Damned 
The Spy Next Door 
Wakfu Season 3 – Netflix Original 

April 2 
La Piloto Season 1 

April 3 
Fary is the New Black – Netflix Original 

April 5 
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall 
Despicable Me 3 

April 6 
6 Balloons – Netflix Original 
Amateur – Netflix Original 
Fastest Car Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Money Heist Part 2 – Netflix Original 
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z – Netflix Original 
Orbiter 9 – Netflix Original 
Ram Dass, Going Home – Netflix Original 
Sun Dogs 
The 4th Company – Netflix Original 
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente – Netflix Original 
Troy: Fall of a City Season 1 – Netflix Original 

April 7 
24 Hours to Live 

April 9 
AMO Season 1 – Netflix Original 

April 10 
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast – Netflix Original 

April 12 
Pickpockets – Netflix Original 

April 13 
Chef’s Table: Pastry – Netflix Original 
Come Sunday – Netflix Original 
I Am Not an Easy Man – Netflix Original 
Lost in Space Season 1 – Netflix Original 
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2 – Netflix Original 

April 15 
Lakeview Terrace 
Seven Pounds 

April 17 
The Chalet Season 1 – Netflix Original 
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection – Netflix Original 

April 18 
Friend Request 

April 19 
Charité Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Chasing the Dragon 

April 20 
Aggretsuko Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Dope Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Dude – Netflix Original 
Kodachrome – Netflix Original 
Mercury 13 – Netflix Original 
Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1 – Netflix Original 

April 21 
The Letdown Season 1 – Netflix Original 

April 24 
Call the Midwife Season 6 – Christmas Special 2017 
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up – Netflix Original 

April 25 
Bill Nye: Science Guy 
Psychokinesis – Netflix Original 

April 27 
3% Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Bobby Kennedy for President – Netflix Original 
Candy Jar – Netflix Original 
Holy Goalie 
The Man Who Knew Infinity 
The New Legends of Monkey Season 1 – Netflix Original 
The Week Of – Netflix Original 

Coming in April: 
Jane the Virgin Season 4 
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity 

 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in April: 

April 1 
30 Days of Night 
88 Minutes 
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective 
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls 
American Pie 
American Pie 2 
Apollo 13 
Batman 
Batman & Robin 
Batman Forever 
Batman Returns 
Caddyshack 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
Cool Runnings 
Death Sentence 
Dolphin Tale 
Eagle vs. Shark 
John Mulaney: New in Town 
Never Let Me Go 
Set Up 
Small Soldiers 
The Dukes of Hazzard 
The Men Who Stare at Goats 
The Pursuit of Happyness 
The Shawshank Redemption 
The Whole Nine Yards 
Wild Wild West 

April 3 
Starry Eyes 

April 5 
The Hallow 
The Nightingale 

April 12 
The Emperor’s New Clothes 

April 15 
Happy Tree Friends 
Leap Year 

April 16 
Son of God 

April 17 
Z Storm 

April 20 
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley 

April 21 
The Prestige 

April 22 
Exit Through the Gift Shop 

April 26 
Kung Fu Panda 3 

April 27 
Begin Again 

