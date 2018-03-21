What’s coming and going on Netflix in April 2018

Netflix watchers can catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Call the Midwife Season 6 in April.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in April:

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – Netflix Original (streaming every Sunday)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu Season 3 – Netflix Original

April 2

La Piloto Season 1

April 3

Fary is the New Black – Netflix Original

April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons – Netflix Original

Amateur – Netflix Original

Fastest Car Season 1 – Netflix Original

Money Heist Part 2 – Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z – Netflix Original

Orbiter 9 – Netflix Original

Ram Dass, Going Home – Netflix Original

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company – Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1 – Netflix Original

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente – Netflix Original

Troy: Fall of a City Season 1 – Netflix Original

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO Season 1 – Netflix Original

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast – Netflix Original

April 12

Pickpockets – Netflix Original

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry – Netflix Original

Come Sunday – Netflix Original

I Am Not an Easy Man – Netflix Original

Lost in Space Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2 – Netflix Original

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection – Netflix Original

April 18

Friend Request

April 19

Charité Season 1 – Netflix Original

Chasing the Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko Season 1 – Netflix Original

Dope Season 1 – Netflix Original

Dude – Netflix Original

Kodachrome – Netflix Original

Mercury 13 – Netflix Original

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1 – Netflix Original

April 21

The Letdown Season 1 – Netflix Original

April 24

Call the Midwife Season 6 – Christmas Special 2017

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up – Netflix Original

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis – Netflix Original

April 27

3% Season 2 – Netflix Original

Bobby Kennedy for President – Netflix Original

Candy Jar – Netflix Original

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Week Of – Netflix Original

Coming in April:

Jane the Virgin Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in April:

April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

April 3

Starry Eyes

April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

April 12

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16

Son of God

April 17

Z Storm

April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21

The Prestige

April 22

Exit Through the Gift Shop

April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27

Begin Again

