Bethany woman accused of DWI with drugs after striking parked vehicle in Albany

The Highway Patrol arrested a Bethany woman after her sports utility vehicle struck a parked vehicle in Albany Tuesday afternoon.

Forty-six-year-old Jennifer Walker traveled north on 13th Street at Peery when her vehicle hit the other vehicle, overturned onto its driver’s side, and struck a mailbox. The SUV came to rest on the east side of the road facing northwest. The Patrol reports both vehicles received extensive damage.

The Patrol arrested Walker about an hour after the accident and accused her of careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with drugs, and no seat belt. She was released, and an ambulance transported her to Northwest Medical Center in Albany with what the Patrol called minor injuries.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Fire Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

