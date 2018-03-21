Eight from Chillicothe Police Department attend seminar

Eight Chillicothe Police officers attended a Street Survival Seminar in Kansas City, Missouri last week.

The police department reports the seminar addressed surviving daily threats and prepared officers for making sound, legal, and reasonable decisions under stress in order to preserve citizens’ lives as well as their own.

The seminar emphasized the need to understand and manage stress for professional and personal success and notes that Chief Jon Maples wants to develop his staff, and training is a major part of that process.

Like this: Like Loading...