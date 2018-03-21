Missouri State Highway Patrol opens applications for next recruiting class

The Highway Patrol is seeking applicants for its 107th Recruit Class.

Candidates must have a minimum of 30 college credits, two years of federal active duty military service with an honorable discharge, or two years of full-time Peace Officer Standards and Training-certified experience.

The selection process includes a written exam, physical fitness for duty assessment, and polygraph exam as well as background information and oral interview board.

Training is scheduled to begin January 2nd, 2019 and the application deadline is April 14th, 2018.

Interested individuals may apply at the Missouri State Highway Patrol website or call a patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...