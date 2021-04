Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says its officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 85 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2020, despite a dramatic reduction of travelers because of the coronavirus global pandemic.

Since each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, the agency taped a demonstration for Missourinet at Kansas City International Airport:

