Audio: Laclede County Sheriff seeing public assistance in locating vehicle that may be connected to a homicide

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office in south-central Missouri is requesting assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle wanted for questioning in a homicide.

The sheriff’s department is looking for a newer model Mazda CX style SUV which is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Laclede County on March 22, 2021.

Investigators believe the route taken by the suspect vehicle may have been Highway 17 South from the Buckhorn area, then a right turn going west on Highway U, a left turn going east on Highway 32, a left turn east onto Bass Road, then a left turn going north on Walnut Road. Deputies found 46-year-old Eric B. Rodriguez, dead inside a burned-out car. He had suffered a gunshot wound prior to the car fire.

Authorities are asking residents in that area to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they have video surveillance from March 22nd which may have captured the suspect vehicle driving the above-described route. If you have any video surveillance or observed this vehicle in the area or have any other information regarding this murder, please call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office 417-532-2311.