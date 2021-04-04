Area teenager accused of DWI and Texas man arrested in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident, 17-year old Doniven Kitchin, was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County.

Kitchin is accused of driving while intoxicated/drugs with a person less than 17 in the vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license, and speeding 86 in a 65 zone. Kitchin was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Texas resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Ramirez of San Antonio, Texas, was accused of being a fugitive from out of state.

Ramirez was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

