Video: Sons of Sterling to perform at Black Silo Winery

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The band Sons of Sterling will perform at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton for the business’s Labor Day Weekend Concert Series.

Gates will open for the outdoor event on September 4th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The band will take the stage at 8 o’clock for a three-hour performance. Black Silo Winery Owner Duane Urich says if someone likes Southern Rock and Red Dirt Country music, then he or she should enjoy Sons of Sterling.

Smoked Iguana BBQ and Sauce Company will have food available.

More information about September 4th’s concert can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

Related