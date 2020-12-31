Veteran service events announced for January 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Area veterans events have been announced for January 2021.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW on January 4th from 9 to 1 o’clock to help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at the Trenton VFW on January 8th and January 22nd. The veteran’s service officer will be there both days from 8 to 2 o’clock. The counselor will be there from 8 to 1 o’clock to help discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at the Milan American Legion on January 15th, both from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Masks are required at the area veterans events.

