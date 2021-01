Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will meet with a representative of the Howe Company regarding bridge projects. John Dwiggins is scheduled to be at the courthouse in Trenton on the morning of January 5th at 11 o’clock.

The commission will also work on the annual budget. It was previously reported the commission will meet to prepare the annual budget on weekdays beginning at 8:30 in the morning starting January 5th.

Related