Van strikes dump truck on I-35 in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One driver was injured when a van struck the rear of a towed unit on Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County, three miles north of Cameron.

Sixty-one-year-old Jerry Cook of Hamilton received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Both the van driven by Cook and a dump truck operated by 23-year-old Kyle Carnes of Shawnee, Kansas, were southbound on Interstate 35 when the transit van struck the unit being towed by the truck. The van came to a stop in the I-35 median, and the truck halted in the southbound driving lane.

Damages to the vehicles was listed as minor to moderate, and both drivers were using seat belts.

Related