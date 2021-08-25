Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three defendants waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each case was bound over to the September 9 docket in Division One of circuit court in Trenton.

Clifford Eric Dean Neff of Spickard is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid on three separate dates: March 25, April 8, and April 29.

Kirksville resident Samantha Katherine Persell faces charges from a June 10 arrest. They are felony possession of a controlled substance, synthetic cannabinoid; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving while intoxicated.

Trenton resident Jalen Kirk Harper has four counts from June 15, including felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

A plea agreement allowed Aaron Tyler Beeler of Mercer to plead guilty to a pair of June 14th charges. One was for purchase, or attempt to purchase, or possess liquor by a minor. The other was the failure to drive on the right half of the road. Beeler was placed on two years of supervised probation. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

A Spickard resident, Hunter David Krawitz, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree from August 8, a misdemeanor. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and he was placed on two years supervised probation. Krawitz must attend a restorative justice program, an evaluation by Preferred Family, and seek anger management. Krawitz is to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Jeffrey Scott Corbin pleaded guilty to amended counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree. The misdemeanors occurred on July 3 and July 12. On the plea agreement, the court suspended a sentence and placed Corbon on two years supervised probation. He’s to be screened at Preferred Family and follow any recommendations. Corbin also is to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Billy Jo Brown pleaded guilty to an April 2 charge of driving while intoxicated, a person less than 17 years old in the vehicle. Brown was placed on two years supervised probation; provide a recoupment fee of $250; donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund; and pay court costs.

Trenton resident, Owen Brown, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of June 8. He received two years probation and is to pay court costs.

