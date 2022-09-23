Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks

The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd.

The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations.

The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.

Residents with complaints about traffic-related violations in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-2121.

