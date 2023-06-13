Obituary & Services: Robert (Bobby) W. Sims

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bobby Sims, a 78-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 1:28 A.M., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.

Robert Wayne Sims was born June 22, 1944, in Trenton to Roy and Mabel (Payne) Sims. He graduated from Trenton High School and then was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 4, 1971, he was united in marriage to Vickie (Reeder) Boram. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2004. Bobby worked for the Donaldson Company until retiring to care for his ailing wife. Bobby loved collecting sports memorabilia and many other treasures. He also enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities.

Surviving relatives include his sons Rodney Boram and significant other Christy Tabbert of Trenton, Shannon Sims of New Castle, IN, and Shawn Sims of Mercer, MO, and grandchildren Madison, Abby, Nathanial, Karlee, Brennen, and Kloie. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

