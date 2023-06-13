Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Joann Oswald

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Elizabeth Joann Oswald – age 64 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday afternoon, June 10, 2023, at home in Lathrop.

Liz was born on November 29, 1958, the daughter of Arthur Edgar and Beverly Ann (Hawkins) Oglesby in Pensacola, FL. She graduated from Lynbrook High School in San Jose, CA. She married Wade Oswald on Saturday, May 25th, 1985, in Ft. Polk, LA. She worked at Excelsior Springs Hospital, The Mule Stop in Lathrop, and Casey’s in Polo and Excelsior Springs.

There was not a kid she wouldn’t mother. Many people would come to her for advice and she was good at giving it. Liz loved to draw and color in her free time, she was a free spirit, that was stuck in the 1970s. Everyone loved her; she was a sweetheart. Liz will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Kenneth Charles Brown; daughter, Carol Ann Moore; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth Thomas and Lois Maxine Oswald. She is survived by her husband, Wade Oswald of Lathrop, MO; children, Sean Oswald of St. Joseph, MO, Tanya Rowland (Randy) of Marysville, KS, and Art Oswald (Emily Hendricks) of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Kris, Amber, Brianna, Kenny, Anthony, Mya, Riley, Ella, Darren, and Finnley; sister, Amy Taylor (Talon) of Coeur D’Alene, ID; brother-in-law, Jeff Oswald (Benita) of Kansas City, KS, and sister-in-law, Lois Darnell (Jeff) of Mesa, AZ; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended families also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, the evening prior, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. O

