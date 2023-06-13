Obituary & Services: Betty Jean (Callen) Baugher

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Baugher, a 96-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 10:02 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Homestead Assisted Living in Lenexa, KS.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 10 until service time Friday. Memorial donations are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church and may be mailed or left with the funeral home.

Betty Jean Baugher was born March 6, 1927, in Ravana, MO to Vincil and Mary Opal (Shepherd) Callen. On May 5, 1944 she was united in marriage to Judson Leonard Baugher in Princeton, MO. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2009. Betty worked at the Hy-Vee meat department for a while before becoming a full-time mother and farm wife who enjoyed, helping and talking to patrons of the family business, The Crown restaurant and service station. She was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her lady friends at the North 65 Senior Center and for the last year making new friends at the assisted living facility.

Surviving relatives include her grandchildren Alissa Wiggins and fiancé Brent Bessey of Shawnee, Ks, Brent Baugher, and wife Sara of Lee’s Summit, Eric Baugher and wife Sarah Pulbermacher of Lone Jack, MO, Daniel Baugher of Overland Park, KS, and Shaun Baugher of Chillicothe, great-grandchildren Maci Henson, and Gavin, Gage, Brandon, and Mariah Baugher, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, her husband’s sons Carrol and Gary Baugher, and brothers Donnie and Kenneth Callen.

