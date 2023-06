Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Sixty-two-year-old Joe Lynn was pronounced dead at the center on June 6th. He died of apparent natural causes.

Lynn was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree sodomy from Pemiscot County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections in October 2018.

Related