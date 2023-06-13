Chillicothe City Council approves purchase of backhoe, accepts election results in Monday meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances on June 12th to accept a bid to buy a backhoe and accept the results of a special run-off election.

A bid was accepted on behalf of the municipal utilities for the purchase of a Caterpillar backhoe with an extended warranty from Foley Equipment Company through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the purchase price is $120,275.

Jay Reed Dupy was declared the winner of the special election on June 6th for the First Ward council member position. He received the majority of the votes at 230. The other candidate, Dowell Kincaid, received 219 votes.

The council discussed the replacement of the irrigation pump at the Green Hills Golf Course. Hess says the council will look further into the matter, will weigh which options are best, and will work with Chillicothe Municipal Utilities. The work will be contingent on what is determined by CMU supervisors and Dexter Pump. Dexter Pump submitted an estimate of $44,031.68.

A closed session was held for discussion of real estate, sealed bids, and sealed proposals.

