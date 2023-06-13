Missing Teen Alert Update: Meredith Rose Sager found in Ray County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department reports a missing teenager is believed to have been headed toward Polo.

Fifteen-year-old Meredith Rose Segar was last seen in the area of Route BB and 112th Street in Ray County on June 11th. She is described as being mentally disabled and responding to a fourth-grade level.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says Caldwell County called in a drone to search areas of interest.

Anyone who sees Segar or who has more information is asked to call 911.





Update: At approximately 2 pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department reports that 15-year-old Meredith Rose Segar was located safely in Ray County. Authorities did not give an exact location of where she was found.

