Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Hale community to evaluate city’s wastewater system

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Hale in Carroll County to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Hale will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be completed in November 2024.

“This grant helps Missouri communities of all sizes pay for thorough wastewater treatment system evaluations that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are here to help Missouri communities identify, plan, and fund infrastructure improvements that ultimately will help protect public and environmental health, and provide local economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the Department of Natural Resources website

