Princeton R-5 School District Considers Naming Rights for Facilities: Committee to evaluate proposals

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a policy on June 12th that will evaluate the naming rights of school district facilities. The policy will establish a committee to review proposals, and community feedback will also be collected and presented to the board for final review.

The board also approved a cooperation agreement with the North Mercer and Newtown-Harris school districts for football. Seventh through 12th-grade students from North Mercer and Newtown-Harris will now be eligible to play football at Princeton.

Approval was given to a health insurance proposal from broker Risk Strategies that will not result in an increase in premiums for employees. The base HSA for an employee will remain at $516.63, and the base PPO will stay at $607.35. The district cap will continue to be $600. This marks the fifth year that Princeton R-5 has been self-insured with Insurance Management Service, which serves as the third-party administrator.

The board also approved the prices for school meals. Lunch prices will be $2.75 for preschool through fifth grade, $3 for sixth through 12th grade, and $4.15 for adults. Breakfast prices will be $2 for preschool through 12th grade and $2.40 for adults. Milk will cost 40 cents.

Additionally, the board approved a waiver that will allow students who complete three units of Agriculture Science courses to receive one unit of science credit. The three-unit career and technical program must constitute a planned program leading to specific career-related competencies. This change will enable Princeton High School students to waive one unit of science by completing a three-unit agricultural education course. Currently, Princeton High School students are required to complete a total of three science units.

Updates were provided on the relocation of the softball and baseball fields to the Russ Derry Sports Complex. The new complex will include three fields, a parking lot, and a concessions and storage building. The Princeton Ball Association is collaborating on this project with the City of Princeton and Princeton R-5 School District.

The installation of backstop poles is expected to take place next week. In late June, volunteers will be responsible for trenching electrical ducts and water lines to the fields, light poles, and scoreboards.

A contracted installation of the backstop netting is scheduled for the second week of July. The infield material is planned to be installed during the week of July 17th.

In late July, volunteers will install swing sets that have been purchased by the Princeton Rotary Club. The installation of the larger playground structure is scheduled for early fall. The larger playground is supported by a grant from the First Interstate Bank and Mercer County Area Development Corporation.

The installation of sidewalks and handicapped parking is scheduled for the first week of August. The installation of bleachers and scoreboards is planned for the week of August 21st. The first home softball game against Schuyler County is scheduled for August 28th.

If the weather permits and the necessary resources are available, it is anticipated that softball games will be played at the new fields during the season. The completion of the project depends on favorable weather conditions, volunteers, contractors, and timely delivery and availability of supplies.

Princeton R-5 Board policy updates were reviewed and will be voted on at the regular July Board of Education meeting.

After a closed session, it was announced that the board took action on employee matters.

Resignations were approved for Junior High and High School Teacher Ashley Moore and High School Secretary Amanda Mitchell. The extra duty resignation of Scott Ussery as athletic director was also approved.

Extra duty assignments were approved for Payton Goodin as assistant high school girl’s basketball coach and Ethan Sticken as junior high school boy’s basketball coach.

Mike Tipton was hired as a junior high and high school science teacher, and Heather Hall was hired as a junior high and high school counselor.

