Agenda announced for meeting of Gallatin R-5 Board of Education

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will adopt the 2023-2024 budget on June 15th. The board will meet in Sally Sparks’s high school classroom at 11 o’clock that morning.

Other items on the agenda include a review of the school health services program, a 2023-2024 district calendar amendment, a discipline report, student handbook changes, zeroing a teachers fund transfer and student activity accounts, an estimate of the maximum transportation fund transfer, and the transfer of the incidental fund to capital projects. The agenda also includes bread, food, dairy, and kitchen chemical bids; establishing meal prices for next school year; Dyslexia, Assessment, and Safe Return to School plans for next school year; and the appointment of a homeless liaison.

Bethany Vandiver is to provide public comment at the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on Thursday, June 15th. There is also to be an executive session for discussion of personnel and student matters.

