Missouri man indicted for online coercion of minors

A man from St. Charles County, Missouri accused of coercing minors into sending him nude pictures has been ordered held in jail until trial.

Tristin M. Davis, 26, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on May 24 on three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and three counts of receiving child pornography. The indictment accuses him of coercing three minors, in New York, Tennessee, and Connecticut, into engaging in sexually explicit conduct to produce images. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 8.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah ordered Davis detained until trial. In addition to the federal charges, Judge Mensah cited pending statutory sodomy charges in Lincoln County Circuit Court and St. Charles County Circuit Court and accusations that Davis has sexually abused four minors.

The St. Charles County Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

