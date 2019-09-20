USDA lowers corn and soybean estimates

The USDA has lowered its 2019 corn and soybean production estimates.

As of September 1st, corn is projected at 13.799 billion bushels, down 1% from August, a smaller cut than what some analysts were expecting, and 4% lower than the 2018 total of 14.420 billion bushels. The average yield is expected to be just over 168.2 bushels per acre, compared to 169.5 in August and 176.4 for 2018. Harvested area is seen at 82.017 million acres, compared to 81.74 million in 2018.

Soybeans are pegged at 3.633 billion bushels, 1% below a month ago and a drop of 20% from the year-ago total of 4.544 billion bushels, with an average yield of 47.9 bushels per acre, compared to 48.5 last month and 51.6 last year. Harvested area is projected at 75.866 million acres, compared to 88.11 million a year ago.

The USDA also lowered U.S. soybean ending stocks, raised the outlook for corn, and left wheat unchanged.

The USDA’s next set of production estimates is out October 10th.

Corn and soybean comparisons for Brownfield states:

Arkansas: Corn: 132.75 million bushels, compared to 116.745 million in 2018; average yield of 177 bushels per acre, compared to 180 a month ago and 181 a year ago; harvested area of 750,000 acres, compared to 645,000 last year; Soybeans: 132.5 million bushels, compared to 165.24 million in 2018; average yield of 50 bushels per acre, compared to 51 a month ago and 51 a year ago; harvested area of 2.65 million acres, compared to 3.24 million last year

Illinois: Corn: 1.881 billion bushels, compared to 2.279 billion in 2018; average yield of 180 bushels per acre, compared to 181 a month ago and 210 a year ago; harvested area of 10.45 million acres, compared to 10.85 million last year; Soybeans: 526.82 million bushels, compared to 698.75 million in 2018; average yield of 53 bushels per acre, compared to 55 a month ago and 65 a year ago; harvested area of 9.94 million acres, compared to 10.75 million last year

Indiana: Corn: 788.9 million bushels, compared to 982.8 million in 2018; average yield of 161 bushels per acre, compared to 166 a month ago and 189 a year ago; harvested area of 4.9 million acres, compared to 5.2 million last year; Soybeans: 263.13 million bushels, compared to 346.32 million in 2018; average yield of 49 bushels per acre, compared to 50 a month ago and 58.5 a year ago; harvested area of 5.37 million acres, compared to 5.92 million last year

Iowa: Corn: 2.521 billion bushels, compared to 2.509 billion in 2018; average yield of 191 bushels per acre, compared to 191 a month ago and 196 a year ago; harvested area of 13.2 million acres, compared to 12.8 million last year; Soybeans: 493.02 million bushels, compared to 564.87 million in 2018; average yield of 54 bushels per acre, compared to 55 a month ago and 57 a year ago; harvested area of 9.13 million acres, compared to 9.91 million last year

Michigan: Corn: 251.6 million bushels, compared to 296.82 million in 2018; average yield of 148 bushels per acre, compared to 155 a month ago and 153 a year ago; harvested area of 1.7 million acres, compared to 1.94 million last year; Soybeans: 72.24 million bushels, compared to 109.44 million in 2018; average yield of 42 bushels per acre, compared to 45 a month ago and 48 a year ago; harvested area of 1.72 million acres, compared to 2.28 million last year

Minnesota: Corn: 1.265 billion bushels, compared to 1.363 billion in 2018; average yield of 171 bushels per acre, compared to 173 a month ago and 182 a year ago; harvested area of 7.4 million acres, compared to 7.49 million last year; Soybeans: 306.9 million bushels, compared to 389.355 million in 2018; average yield of 45 bushels per acre, compared to 46 a month ago and 50.5 a year ago; harvested area of 6.82 million acres, compared to 7.71 million last year

Missouri: Corn: 489.6 million bushels, compared to 466.2 million in 2018; average yield of 160 bushels per acre, compared to 160 a month ago and 140 a year ago; harvested area of 3.06 million acres, compared to 3.33 million last year; Soybeans: 231.38 million bushels, compared to 261 million in 2018; average yield of 46 bushels per acre, compared to 45 a month ago and 45 a year ago; harvested area of 5.03 million acres, compared to 5.8 million last year

Nebraska: Corn: 1.795 billion bushels, compared to 1.788 billion in 2018; average yield of 186 bushels per acre, compared to 186 a month ago and 192 a year ago; harvested area of 9.65 million acres, compared to 9.31 million last year; Soybeans: 287.1 million bushels, compared to 333.35 million in 2018; average yield of 58 bushels per acre, compared to 58 a month ago and 59 a year ago; harvested area of 4.95 million acres, compared to 5.65 million last year

Ohio: Corn: 409.22 million bushels, compared to 617.1 million in 2018; average yield of 158 bushels per acre, compared to 160 a month ago and 187 a year ago; harvested area of 2.59 million acres, compared to 3.3 million last year; Soybeans: 200.16 million bushels, compared to 288.84 million in 2018; average yield of 48 bushels per acre, compared to 48 a month ago and 58 a year ago; harvested area of 4.17 million acres, compared to 4.89 million last year

South Dakota: Corn: 625.56 million bushels, compared to 777.6 million in 2018; average yield of 156 bushels per acre, compared to 157 a month ago and 160 a year ago; harvested area of 4.01 million acres, compared to 4.86 million last year; Soybeans: 152.24 million bushels, compared to 256.68 million in 2018; average yield of 44 bushels per acre, compared to 45 a month ago and 46 a year ago; harvested area of 3.46 million bushels, compared to 5.58 million in 2018

Tennessee: Corn: 161 million bushels, compared to 115.92 million in 2018; record expected average yield of 175 bushels per acre, compared to 174 a month ago and 168 a year ago; harvested area of 920,000 acres, compared to 690,000 last year; Soybeans: 73.5 million bushels, compared to 76.82 million in 2018; average yield of 50 bushels per acre, compared to 50 a month ago and 46 a year ago; harvested area of 1.47 million acres, compared to 1.67 million last year

Wisconsin: Corn: 462.92 million bushels, compared to 545.24 million in 2018; average yield of 163 bushels per acre, compared to 165 a month ago and 172 a year ago; harvested area of 2.84 million acres, compared to 3.17 million last year; Soybeans: 83.66 million bushels, compared to 105.84 million in 2018; average yield of 47 bushels per acre, compared to 47 a month ago and 49 a year ago; harvested area of 1.78 million acres, compared to 2.16 million last year

