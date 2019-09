A medical marijuana advocate says patients who get state approval can legally grow their own marijuana. But Columbia attorney and medical marijuana supporter Dan Viets says transporting the seeds to Missouri is illegal.

Viets says there’s a lot of interest from pain patients.

Legal medical marijuana sales will probably start early next year. Veets is part of a group hosting a seminar for medical marijuana patients and caregivers this Saturday in downtown Columbia.

