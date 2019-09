A teenager from Liberty was injured Thursday afternoon when he drove off Highway 11 in Linn County resulting in the vehicle overturning and striking a utility pole six miles north of Saint Catherine.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Kane was taken by emergency medical services to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries.

The sports utility vehicle, which came to rest on its side, was demolished in the accident on Thursday. Authorities say Kane was using a seat belt.

