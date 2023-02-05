USDA launches “Rural Data Gateway” to expand access to resources for people in rural America

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small unveiled the Rural Data Gateway, a new resource to make the Department’s data for rural projects easier to access for its partners and people living in rural communities.

The Rural Data Gateway will help USDA better target resources to the people who need them most in rural places. It also will help the Department be a stronger partner to rural people, entrepreneurs, government officials, and other stakeholders.

“The Biden-Harris Administration knows that transparency is important for a free government,” Torres Small said. “It also drives innovation, accountability, and more equitable outcomes for rural people everywhere. The Rural Data Gateway will highlight places where USDA has expanded access to capital for people in rural communities who need it most. It will demonstrate how Rural Development (RD) funds are being used across rural America. It will help business owners, farmers, and ranchers better understand where RD resources have helped to modernize infrastructure and create economic prosperity. It will help rural people see where investments are being made to expand or improve access to health care, high-speed internet, safe drinking water in their communities, and much more.”

The Gateway also showcases USDA Rural Development’s investments that have helped rural people lower their energy costs; and buy, repair, build, and rent affordable places to call home.

The Rural Data Gateway includes investment dashboards that show how Rural Development has supported local and regional economies in the last 11 years through 69 programs. The dashboards are easy-to-use tools that highlight critical Rural Development investments for people in rural America, including projects that have helped people in socially vulnerable communities access the resources they need. The data will help users analyze trends across different states, counties, and congressional districts.

The Rural Data Gateway supports USDA’s mission to expand public access to Federal government data as required by the Open, Public, Electronic, and Necessary Government Data Act of 2018.

