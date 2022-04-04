University of Missouri School of Law to offer free virtual legal consultation for veterans

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Veterans in several area counties are eligible to receive assistance from The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic, through its Tigers for Troops program. Virtual legal consultation is offered for veterans regarding United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades, and VA healthcare. The service on Friday, April 22nd from 8 am to 5 pm is free of charge.



The Veterans Clinic is partnering with Mizzou Extension to provide meeting spaces for veterans in select Missouri counties at either the local county extension office or other locations to provide virtual meeting assistance.

The virtual event is offered to veterans in select Missouri counties including in this area Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth. Other counties are Atchison, Carter, Clark, Dade, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Saint Clair, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, and Shelby,



The Veterans Clinic is located in the MU School of Law. Under the supervision of experienced attorneys, law students help veterans, at no charge, with their claims in front of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Tigers for Troops program was created by the Veterans Clinic to remedy the unmet legal needs of rural veterans in Missouri. Under the program, the clinic partners with Mizzou Extension to travel to rural parts of Missouri to reach veterans without access to services for veterans.

The Veterans Clinic also assists veterans in receiving discharge upgrades, trains attorneys to help veterans navigate the VA system, holds annual symposiums highlighting the stories of veterans and developments within veterans’ law, and contributes to amicus briefs and other advocacy projects in support of veterans. Since the Veterans Clinic’s inception seven years ago, it has secured more than $7 million in benefits for veterans in Missouri and has helped more than 600 veterans.



Veterans can register for an appointment at this link or call Martha Bradley at 573-882-7630. Registration for this event will close at noon Friday, April 15. If a veteran cannot secure an appointment or is unavailable on April 22 but would like information about the clinic or help with an issue, call 573-882-7630.

